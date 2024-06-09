Israel is under immense international pressure: expert

"It should be noted that demonstrations and political criticisms against Israel have been very effective at the global level, and in the meantime, it should be noted that European governments have also experienced deep doubts in supporting Israel," he sian in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Even the United States and Joe Biden publicly announced that Netanyahu is not seeking an end to the war in Gaza for personal reasons, and all these factors and components show that Israel is under pressure," he added.

"The situation has reached a point where many believe that Israeli Prime Minister Hashaniyeh's violent actions can cause Biden to fall in the upcoming US presidential elections," he concluded.

