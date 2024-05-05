Internal pressure caused the termination of Türkiye's trade relations with Israel: expert

"From the 7th of October and the beginning of the war in Gaza, Turkey came under severe internal pressure and as a result, it took a series of measures to deal with this situation and oppose the killings of Israel," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"A large part of Turkey's trade with Israel benefits Ankara, but in terms of issues such as technology transfer or non-participation in foreign investment by Israeli companies in Turkey, which will be around 800 companies, this is to the detriment of Turkey," he added.

He added that "Turkey, with the help of non-governmental organizations, is seeking to launch an aid convoy to Gaza, in which case Israel may attack this ship again, as in the case of the Mavi Marmara ship."

"The US Congress recently announced that anyone who opposes Israel is anti-Semitic; in other words, in this way, they can accuse Türkiye or the countries that confront Israel of anti-Semitism," the expert concluded.

endNewsMessage1