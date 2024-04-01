Pope renews call for Gaza ceasefire

"Let us not allow the current hostilities to continue to have grave repercussions on the civil population, by now at the limit of its endurance, and above all on the children," Pope Francis said while presiding over mass in a packed St Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Sunday.

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on last October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip,” he added.

