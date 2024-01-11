Ansarallah says will continue to target Zionist-linked vessels

Noting that liberating the Palestinian land is the legitimate right of its real owners (the people of Palestine), he said that the stance of Western governments against the situation going on in Gaza is shameful.

The Palestinian people are entitled to stand up to oppression and free their homeland, al-Houthi said.

He stressed that the Zionists have committed the worst crimes against the Palestinian people over the past 75 years and the Palestinian October 7 operation against the Zionist occupiers was a reaction to these crimes.

