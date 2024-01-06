Millions Rally in Yemen to Support Palestinians

Al-Masirah television said that two million Yemenis participated in the “Blood of the Free People…on the Road to Victory” march.

Live footage from the Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa showed an endless sea of demonstrators, many carrying Palestinian flags. Houthi officials addressed the crowds.

A rally statement said the Yemenis are ready to fight the US and commemorated their 10 fighters killed by the US last week, condemned al-Arouri’s assassination in Lebanon, and urged an Arab boycott of Israeli and US goods and products, Al Jazeera reported.

At least 22,600 people have been killed and 57,910 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

