News code : ۱۴۱۵۶۲۴
OIC to hold extraordinary summit over Zionist aggressions in Gaza
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has scheduled to hold an extraordinary Islamic summit to discuss the Zionist brutalities against the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The OIC said in a statement on Monday that the summit will be held upon an invitation by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as Chair of the current Islamic Summit.
As per the statement, the OIC leaders will convene in Riyadh next Sunday (November 12).