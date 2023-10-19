Turkey conditioning withdrawal of troops from Iraq on Baghdad ability to fight PKK: Expert

Evaluating the reasons for extending the permission to send Turkish troops to Iraq and Syria, Ali Qaem Maqami told ILNA that Turkey has announced that the new phase of its operations in northern Syria and Iraq will not target the interests of America and France.

For this reason, Ankara is coordinating with Washington, and we are witnessing a fake war between the two countries in the north of Syria and Iraq, he said, adding that the United States will protest against Turkey's actions, but in the end, we witness the implementation of Turkey's operations.

These events happened while the central government of Iraq wants the departure of the aforementioned movements and also the Turkish army from northern Iraq, the expert noted.

But Ankara has announced that it will withdraw from these areas on the condition that Baghdad has the power to fight the PKK, but because Turkey claims that there is no such power, Ankara will deploy its troops to northern Iraq, he emphasized.