Kim Jong Un’ Outlook on the People

-Kim Jong Un as Seen on TV

In late August this year the TV channels of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea showed Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, entering a flooded paddy field during his inspection of the reclaimed Ansok tideland on the western coast, which had been afflicted by a natural disaster. It is true that heads of state had been broadcast on TV inspecting disaster-stricken areas in their respective countries, but none of them had entered submerged paddy fields.

Looking back, it was not the first time when the TV viewers around the world saw him devoting painstaking efforts for the prosperity of his country and the happiness of his people.

In summer 2018 Kim Jong Un gave on-site guidance at numerous units, travelling from the west to the east of the country. In doing this, he never minded steaming heat and the time of day. What particularly impressed the viewers was his inspection of the Onchon area in Yangdok County, South Phyongan Province, on a rainy day in August 2018. That day he walked round various places of the area, sometimes dipping his hand into the spring water as hot as 80℃ and inquiring after the amount of the daily gush, and unfolded a plan for developing the area as a modern hot spring resort for the people.

One day years ago, though he was not feeling well, he visited the construction site of the Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage so as to provide orphans with excellent new homes.

One day when he visited a hospital under construction, he walked up the staircase without rails, and the other day when he visited a high-rise apartment house in a newly-built street he climbed to the top floor and inquired into details of how it had been constructed.

When the malignant virus entered the territory of the country in May 2022, he led the anti-epidemic campaign for defending the lives of the people at the vanguard, even inspecting pharmacies in the capital city at the risk of his personal safety.

After the Korean Central TV broadcast his on-site guidance, the viewers of the world would see the places visited by him spruced up as wonderful entities soon after.

During the period of the highest anti-epidemic emergency level in 2022, the country created a miracle of curbing the spread of the virus in a little over 90 days under his leadership.

However, the restoration of the reclaimed Ansok tideland is not a new project nor an undertaking that required an all-out effort of the nation. Although the country had suffered natural disaster this year, the area of flooded paddy field was so small when compared to its total arable land. He could have taken measures for its rehabilitation without going to the site. But he not only personally inspected the site, but also entered the flooded field to get first-hand information on the state of the rice plants.

Why then did he attach so much importance to such a small patch of flooded field and every single rice plant? It is necessary to recollect what he had said during his visit to Ogye-ri, Anbyon County, Kangwon Province, hit by heavy rains and a typhoon a few days before he inspected the damaged tideland. Noting that the Korean People’s Army soldiers had been mobilized to the rehabilitation work in the afflicted area, he said: It is not because the 200 hectares of flooded farmland is a large area. We have decided to assign such an honourable task of restoring the land to the KPA as we cannot lose even an inch of farmland to the natural rampage on the agricultural front directly related with the people’s living like we cannot yield even an inch of land to the enemy in a battle.

That day he mobilized airplanes of the Korean People’s Army to spray pesticides and commanded their operation.

As he regarded every inch of farmland and every single plant as a priceless asset for the happiness of the people, he never hesitated to go into a flooded field and grieved so much, running his fingers over submerged rice plants.

All this gives an answer to many questions: Why do the Korean people call Kim Jong Un their benevolent father who devotes his all to them regarding them as his God? Why do the Korean people follow him with all their hearts and entrust even their destiny entirely to him? How has the single-hearted unity of the country envied by the world been formed and cemented? And what is the source of the unfathomable strength that enables the DPRK unyieldingly to advance towards a powerful socialist country overcoming all manner of trials and ordeals?

-Service for People

Among the many stories on the love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for his people, there is also the one on the Munsu Water Park. When it was newly built for the people’s cultural and leisure activities, he visited it twice in a single day and gave an elaborate guidance, being concerned about the safety of the water park.

A decade ago, a fascinating scene appeared in the Munsu Water Park when it was wonderfully built along the picturesque River Taedong.

In the afternoon of October 13, 2013, before an inaugural inspection was conducted, officials who were supposed to be the busiest with their entrusted works, were enjoying themselves leisurely in the water.

This was an unusual scene that was never seen before.

The water park was a gift of love for the people given by Kim Jong Un. Thus nobody was able to fully understand why these officials, who were supposed to be the servants for the people, were enjoying in the water park before them, especially when it was not inaugurated yet.

On that day, after having received the report that the building of the Munsu Water Park was completed, Kim Jong Un visited it with the officials around noontime. With a beaming smile, he said that the indoor and outdoor wading pools were spectacular and felt that he was on a beach when looking at the wave tank. He praised them repeatedly saying that the design was good and the soldier-builders did a fantastic job in its construction. He then said that the water park should be open in the afternoon for the officials.

This was how they enjoyed themselves even before official inaugural ceremony was held.

They played in high spirits the roller coaster-like water slide which carried them downward and upward as fast as an arrow. It seemed to fully relieve them of their pent-up fatigue.

At that time, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the Munsu Water Park again and watched the officials enjoying the service for a while. He then examined the joints of the water slide and said that the joints should be interlocked well lest the people sliding on it get hurt. He continued that the joints should be examined carefully to prevent people from getting injured on the water slide and earnestly told them to do the final works immaculately.

Only then the accompanying officials could understand the profound intention of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who opened the water park to the officials before the official inaugural ceremony.

The officials expressed their deep gratitude to respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for visiting the water park twice in a single day and arranging for the officials to have a test run, deeply concerning about the safety of the water park for the people.

Indeed, each and every structure built across the country owes its existence to respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who unfolds the great policy of loving the people. That is why our people are enjoying happy life with the great pride in having the greatest leader in the world.

-Blessed Land

The bumper harvest on the fields in Ogye-ri, Anbyon County of Kangwon Province, which were submerged due to the effects of typhoon, are adding to the pleasure of the whole county.

Looking over the golden ears of rice on the once-disaster-stricken-fields, our Korean people are feeling strong emotions as the bumper harvest of today traces back to the dedication of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who put his heart and soul for it.

Due to the effects of downpour and tidal wave caused by typhoon No. 6 in mid-August, the embankments of rivers broke down and 250-odd hectares of farmlands were submerged in some areas of Kangwon Province.

Immediately after the outbreak of typhoon damage, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un saw to it that senior officials of the Party, the government and the army went to the sites to learn in detail about the damage and pushed ahead with the recovery work. And he urged the Korean People's Army (KPA) units stationed in Kangwon Province to launch a campaign for rapid recovery from the damage by urgently deploying forces needed.

Though he took all possible measures for recovery from damage, he personally came to the spot in spite of the muddy road on the violent rainy and windy day. He gave detailed teachings on taking necessary agro-technical measures including the immediate nutrition management for protecting crops to the maximum and preventing bad effect on grain output.

Some days later, he revisited the site of recovery and stood for long hours under the hazy sky caused by crop-dusting in order to organize and guide the working of the airplanes. Then, he wished that rich harvest and happiness would set in this area where the aftermath of damages have been fully removed.

Thanks to the ardent patriotism of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the farm fields in Ogye-ri, Anbyon County of Kangwon Province have reaped such a bumper harvest that it is expected to yield more crops than the last year.

We cannot give up any inch of land to the enemy on battle fronts. Likewise, we cannot allow a single piece of land or any blade of grain to be lost by natural calamities as they are permeated with beads of sweat devoted by farming workers - this is the iron will of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un. The present amazing reality is all thanks to his iron will.

The current disaster-prone abnormal weather conditions in numerous countries and regions of the world are posing a threat to the life and safety of humankind from moment to moment. Witnessing the ever-increasing entities of great changes created on this land even in the throes of the severe natural calamities, our Korean people are maximizing their efforts under the leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, fully convinced that our happiness and prosperity of tomorrow are ensured in spite of the manifold hardships as long as they hold him in high esteem.

The happiness of bumper harvest in every corner of our country, together with the blessed land of Ogye-ri, is further encouraging our Korean people in their efforts to complete this year’s farming.