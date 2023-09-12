Mass protests ahead of Zionist Supreme Court’s session on judicial reform

The demonstration took place on Monday on the eve of a session by the Supreme Court that will convene its entire 15-judge bench for the hearing.

The judges will hear appeals against a judicial amendment that was passed by Netanyahu's cabinet in July, Reuters reported.

The move by the Zionist cabinet has caused public uproar, drawing protesters to the streets for consecutive weekly protests since January when the so-called judicial overhaul campaign was launched.

Those opposed to the overhaul say it damages the independence of the court and opens the door to corruption, among other things.

The reform has caused the worst political and social crisis for the Zionist regime in years.

It has sent the shekel down, while affecting the military as some reservists have said that they would not report for voluntary duty, raising warnings by the Zionist military chiefs that the regime’s war-readiness could be at risk.

Various polls have also shown that many Israelis are considering emigrating as they believe that the situation is getting worse.