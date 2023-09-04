Palestinian resistance carries 26 operations against Zionists in 24 hours

Sunday reports by Palestinian media suggest that the resistance forces opened fire and threw explosives at the Zionist forces in different parts of the West Bank and the occupied lands.

The clashes took place in Bait ul Muqqadas, Nablus, Salfit, Jenin, Ariha, Qalqilya, Ramallah, and Al-Khalil.

The Palestinian forces targeted a Zionist military watchtower at the mouth of a camp in northern Al-Khalil with explosives.

They also opened fire at a Zionist settlement in Ariha.