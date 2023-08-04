Hezbollah chief terms US interference as main cause of region problems

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that US interference is the main cause of problems in the region.

Speaking on Thursday at a ceremony commemorating the late Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi, Nasrallah said that when the Zionist regime invaded Lebanon in 1982, resistance was created in various forms and confronted this regime, and Al-Nabulsi was in this movement from the very first days.

He added that the resistance movement in its various forms surprised the U.S. and Zionists.

Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi was a Shia scholar who passed away on 14 July 2023 at the age of 82.

endNewsMessage1