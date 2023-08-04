In letter to Pope, Ayatollah Sistani calls for inter-faith respect

Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has penned a letter to Pope Francis, urging intensified efforts to denounce violence and foster respect among followers of different faiths.

In a letter published on Wednesday, Ayatollah Sistani cautioned against the threat posed by extremist movements, which indiscriminately target those with differing beliefs or ideologies.

The revered religious leader emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive approach to addressing these challenges, advocating for a united stance against hatred and violence.

Ayatollah Sistani's letter was a response to a message from Pope Francis on the second anniversary of his journey to Iraq, where the two religious leaders engaged in a historic meeting.

Ayatollah Sistani underscored the shared obligation of the global religious community to confront injustices and collaboratively strive for justice and harmony within societies.

He commended the Pope's call for coordinated initiatives to advance peaceful coexistence, reject violence and hatred, and establish mutual values among individuals of different faiths.

The timing of the letter is significant, as the Muslim world is outraged by multiple acts of desecration against the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

