Pope Francis strongly condemns sacrilege of Quran

Pope Francis has reportedly condemned recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

The Pope made the condemnation in a Tuesday letter issued in response to Argentinian Shia scholar Abdul Karim Paz, representative of Argentina’s Islamic foundation, Iran Press reported.

He described the Quran burning as a barbaric move which he said prevents dialogue among nations.

Abdul Karim Paz sent a letter to the leader of the Catholic Christians last week, in which he condemned the sacrilege of Quran and noted that this act is against the unity of Abrahamic religions.

