Iraq expels Swedish ambassador, recalls envoy over Qur’an burning

The Iraqi government has decided to expel the Swedish ambassador to Baghdad as anger boils over the burning of the holy Qur’an in Sweden last month and plans to desecrate another copy there.

The government on Thursday ordered Ambassador Jessica Svärdström to leave Iraqi soil, while recalling its charge d’affaires at the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.

The Iraqi government made the decisions as it concluded an emergency meeting held following the burning of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad earlier on Thursday.

A group of Iraqi protesters set alight the embassy to protest Swedish police’s move to grant permission for another act of desecration against Qur’an.

The government in Baghdad condemned the burning of the embassy, calling it a security breach and promising to protect diplomatic missions. However, it warned Sweden that Baghdad would cut diplomatic ties if Qur’an is desecrated again.

In a statement the Iraqi government described the acts of desecration as provocative that run counter to international conventions on respect for religions. It also called them a threat to peace and a cause of violence and hatred.

On June 28, an Iraqi man living in Sweden burned a copy of the holy Qur’an in front of Stockholm's largest mosque during Eid al-Adha. That caused uproar among Muslims around the world.

Media reports said that the same man has also got permission for another act of desecration against Qur’an, Muslims’ holy book.

