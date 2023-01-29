Irish MEP Slams EU for Remaining Silent on Crimes Committed against Palestinians Every Day

A Member of the European Parliament (MEP) slammed the European Union (EU) for its silence on Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, saying, “these crimes would not have happened without our complicity.”

Mick Wallace made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, after the EU released its Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy 2022, in which there was no mention of the plight of Palestinians.

Wallace denounced the annual report as” selective,” noting that it has ignored the persecution and killing of Palestinians by the Israeli regime.

Pointing to the fact that at least 150 Palestinians were killed by the regime forces last year, he lamented the bloc's failure to mention the issue in the report.

“How can we allow crimes to be committed against Palestinians every day and remain silent? These crimes would not have happened without our complicity,” he added.

The latest development comes two days after Israeli forces shot and killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded over a dozen others during a violent raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli massacre carried out against Palestinian civilians on Thursday has sparked widespread condemnation, with resistance groups vowing retaliation.

The latest killings bought the total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli fire so far in 2023 to 28, including five children.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank on the pretext of detaining what they call “wanted” Palestinians.

The unwarranted raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.

