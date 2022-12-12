5 Killed, 28 Injured As Passenger Bus Turns Upside Down in Afghanistan

Five passengers have been confirmed dead and 28 others injured as a passenger bus turned turtle in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Sunday, the provincial police said in a statement.

The road accident occurred outside the provincial capital city of Kunduz early morning due to reckless driving, leaving five dead including women and children, and injuring 28 others, some of them in critical condition, Xinhua reported.

Confirming the accident, provincial head for information and culture Matiullah Rohani told reporters that the injured travelers had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

While blaming the carelessness of the driver for the deadly traffic accident, Rohani said related authorities would take steps to ensure highway traffic safety.

