IRGC Spokesman to US Military: Return to the Gulf of Pigs

IRGC spokesman General Hossein Mohebbi said the Guards had captured an advanced US unmanned underwater vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that no advanced technology can evade Iran’s surveillance systems in the strategic waterway.

In a post on social media, Mohebbi said the pre-dawn capture of the US unmanned submarine showed that no advanced technology can pass through Iran’s surveillance layers in the Strait of Hormuz.

He wrote that control of the Persian Gulf belongs to Iran’s technologically advanced youth and called on US military personnel to return to the "Gulf of Pigs."





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