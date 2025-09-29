Mossad spy Bahman Choubi executed in Iran

Bahman Choubi Asl, who had engaged in broad and deliberate collaboration with the Zionist regime’s spy apparatus in the field of databases, was hanged this morning following due legal process.

Choubi was a specialist in database systems who, through his role in a knowledge-based company, gained access to critical and telecommunications projects in the country.

Choubi-Asl served as a manager across all the company’s projects and held high-level access to vital and sovereign national databases.

