Iran insists on legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy

The Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its X account that Iran stands by its legitimate right to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy and calls on the world to stand against double and deceitful standards.

On the occasion of the Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X account, On the "International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons", we once again remind you:

The Islamic Republic of Iran, committed and transparent, has been under the scrutiny of the International Atomic Energy Agency for years and has not deviated from the peaceful path in the slightest; however, the parties that have stockpiled their arsenals of weapons of mass destruction, instead of fulfilling their disarmament commitments, target Iran's peaceful facilities for sabotage and attack.

