Zionist regime main obstacle to peace in region: Pezeshkian

As part of his trip to New York, Masoud Pezeshkian met on Friday afternoon, local time, with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid for discussions.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Iraq’s adherence to its commitments and emphasized the deep religious, cultural, and ethnic commonalities between the peoples of Iran and Iraq. He added that beyond the neighborhood, Tehran and Baghdad share profound spiritual and cultural bonds. "There is no reason for discord among Muslims, yet enemies continually attempt to deepen divisions and create problems among Islamic countries. These efforts occur not only between governments but also within societies, including Iran and Iraq.”

He also expressed hope that relations between the two countries would continue to grow and deepen.

endNewsMessage1