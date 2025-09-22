Iran, European FMs to meet in New York: Report
Local Iranian media have reported that the officials of Iran and the three European powers will hold talks in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in the coming days.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet with officials from Britain, France, and Germany, the so-called E3, in New York, the Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Araghchi departed Tehran for New York where he will attend the UN General Assembly along with President Masoud Pezeshkian, foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.