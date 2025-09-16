Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss empowering Islamic nations

During discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, President Pezeshkian stated that if Islamic countries stand united, the Israeli regime would not dare to attack any Muslim nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the growing relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The president emphasized that deepening cooperation between the two nations would benefit not only their interests but also those of other Muslim countries in the region.

