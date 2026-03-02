Islamic Republic focused on defending nation amid unjust war: Foreign Ministry spox

In an interview with the American public broadcasting organization National Public Radio (NPR), Baqaei noted that Iran was engaged in negotiations with the United States when recent military aggressions occurred, highlighting a troubling pattern of unjustified attacks on the Iranian populace.

The spokesperson provided historical context, explaining that the Iranian nuclear program originated in the 1960s with US assistance.

He condemned the recent missile strikes against Iran, which took place during discussions aimed at addressing the technical aspects of a prospective agreement in Vienna. These actions, he argued, are illegal and pose a significant threat to regional stability.

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