Pezeshkian emphasizes need for strengthening Islamic unity

In a meeting on Sunday, the Iranian president highlighted that ongoing collaboration among Islamic nations is essential for development and resilience against external pressures.

The Iranian officials believe that continuous unity and cooperation among Islamic countries in all areas will not only pave the way for development and progress, but no power will be able to sanction or defeat Muslim nations, Pezeshkian said.

Regarding Iran-Iraq relationship, the president reaffirmed that geographical borders cannot affect the deep-rooted ties between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples, which are fortified by shared religious and cultural bonds. He warned against divisive issues that could undermine Islamic unity, urging vigilance against plots by adversaries aiming to create discord.

