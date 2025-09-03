Pezeshkian's China visit marked active diplomacy for Iran: Gharibabadi

"The presence of the honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China marked an active diplomacy for our country," Iran’s Deputy Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi made the remark in regard to President Pezershkian's historic visit to China to attend he 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit and SCO Plus meeting as well as a major military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

endNewsMessage1