IRGC warns Zionist schemes will end in disgrace

Issuing an statement on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lebanese Islamic resistance leaders and brigadier general Abbas Nilforoushan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reaffirmed its commitment to the principles and ideals of the resistance and its loyalty to the blood of martyrs.

The statement emphasized that the “troubled dreams and sinister plots” of Zionist and American forces to weaken or annihilate the resistance have repeatedly failed, and, by God’s grace, will once again yield nothing but disgrace and humiliation for the enemies.

"Amid the current critical and sensitive circumstances, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to prioritize support for resistance movements across the region and regards the continuation of this path until the complete elimination of occupation and the liberation of Al-Quds as a divine, national, and unstoppable mission," the statement added.

