IAEA says it resumed nuclear inspections in Iran

According to Al-Mayadeen, the IAEA said inspections were restarted after a pause caused by US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Agency added that the inspections remain confidential: “We cannot disclose the locations inspected, but we can confirm that they were conducted this week.”

On September 9, 2025, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, and IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi, signed an agreement in Cairo to resume nuclear cooperation in a new framework. The recent agreement with the IAEA marks a significant step in restoring confidence and resuming cooperation in the nuclear sector.

