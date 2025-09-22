Tehran condemns attack on civilians in Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a statement has condemned the drone attack on a mosque in the city of Fasher, Sudan.

The statement, which was released on Sunday night said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers and condemns the drone attack on a mosque in the city of Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in the death and injury of a group of innocent Sudanese worshippers, as a clear violation of the rules of international humanitarian law.

The statement stated, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing its sympathy with the survivors of this incident and wishing the injured a speedy recovery and good health, emphasizes the need to immediately stop attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure in Sudan and to resolve the current crisis in the country through Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue."

