President Pezeshkian emphasizes unity against unilateralism

In a recent interview with China Central Television (CCTV) during his visit to Beijing, where he attended the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, President Pezeshkian discussed various aspects of Iran-China relations, regional developments, and significant global issues. The president expressed admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of global governance, which emphasizes equal interaction among nations, regardless of their size or wealth.

Pezeshkian noted that the initiative regarding global governance is a valuable perspective that is expected to be implemented in practice.

Reflecting on his previous visit to China a decade ago, Pezeshkian remarked on the significant changes he observed, particularly in urban development and environmental improvements. He acknowledged the progress made in China’s political landscape towards fostering multilateralism, which he deemed commendable.

