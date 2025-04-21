Tehran announces venue, purpose of Iran-US talks

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that the next round of US-Iran indirect talks will be held in Muscat.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US focus on nuclear issues and lifting sanctions, Baghaei said, referring to the purpose of the negotiations.

"We believe, and it is a fact, that the oppressive sanctions have no basis," the Iranian senior diplomat said, adding that there is no concern about Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

