Iran reacts to Trump's 'bombing' threats

"An open threat of «bombing» by a Head of State against Iran is a shocking _affront_ to the very essence of International Peace and Security," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X on Monday morning.

"It violates the United Nations Charter and betrays the Safeguards under the IAEA."

"Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US can choose the course...; and concede to CONSEQUENCES…," he stressed.





