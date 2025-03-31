Iran reacts to Trump's 'bombing' threats
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has reacted to the absurd remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to bomb Iran if a nuclear deal is not reached.
"An open threat of «bombing» by a Head of State against Iran is a shocking _affront_ to the very essence of International Peace and Security," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X on Monday morning.
"It violates the United Nations Charter and betrays the Safeguards under the IAEA."
"Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US can choose the course...; and concede to CONSEQUENCES…," he stressed.