Iran firm in its principled positions: Foreign ministry spokesperson
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma'eel Baqayi says that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never abondoned its principled positions.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma'eel Baqayi says that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the resistance, but at the same time, it has honestly faced illegal behavior and terrorism.
"We are steadfast in our principled positions," Baqayi wrote on his X account.
The spokeperson said that not seeing the open and hidden hands of the US and Israel in regional developments is a big mistake.