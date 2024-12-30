Iranian, Omani foreign ministers meet in Tehran
News code : ۱۵۷۶۳۶۶
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi have held talks in the capital Tehran.
Araghchi hosted his Omani counterpart who arrived in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation on Monday morning.
A day earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that talks between the two top diplomats would focus on bilateral relations and regional developments.