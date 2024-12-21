UK, Australia should end dual approaches to int'l rules: Iran FM Spox

Recalling the continuous support of the UK and Australia against the illegal actions, crimes and aggressions of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine and the West Asian region, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman condemned their unilateral and biased stance towards Iran's defense operations following the aggression of the Israeli regime against the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

"Iran's defense operations in the form of 'True Promise 1 and 2' are completely in accordance with the principle of legitimate defense according to international law and the United Nations Charter," he added.

Rejecting the repeated claims that Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia, he described the repetition of such accusations in line with the plot by the US and the UK for further globalize the Ukrainian conflict.

Baghaei noted that even the president of Ukraine has denied the claims that Iran has sent ballistic missiles to Russia.

