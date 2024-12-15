Iran has high potential to build passenger plane: MoD spox
News code : ۱۵۶۹۹۸۴
Spokesperson for Iran’s Defense Ministry Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said that Iran has high potential and capability to build passenger plane.
Iran has the scientific capability and potential to be among the leading countries in manufacturing passenger and commercial aircraft, he underlined.
Touching upon organizing 12th Iran International Aerospace Exhibition in Kish Island, the spokesperson noted that the exhibition encompasses a part of Iran’s national and scientific capabilities and also the participating countries.