Iran, Qatar FMs discuss Tehran-Doha relations, Syria conflict

Iran’s Top Diplomat Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke on the phone on Friday night.

In addition to Tehran-Doha relations, the two officials also discussed the Israeli war on Gaza as well as the ongoing fighting in Syria where government forces are battling the terrorist groups that have recently resurged.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, and Syria issued a joint statement regarding the current regional developments after holding a press conference in Baghdad on Friday.

endNewsMessage1