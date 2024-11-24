FM to attend UNAOC Global Forum in line with ‘Iran's active foreign policy’
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head to Portugal to take part in the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), with his spokesman saying that the trip is taking place in line with Iran’s active foreign policy.
“This trip is in line with Iran's active and influential foreign policy as a representative of one of the oldest civilizations”, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told iranian media on Sunday.
The trip is also aimed at cooperating in diplomatic processes to promote peace based on interaction, dialogue and international understanding, he added.