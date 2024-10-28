Oman condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

According to reports, Seyyed Badr Albusaidi in his conversation with Abbas Araghchi on Sunday night described the Israeli aerial attacks as violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Albusaidi, while pointing to the need of efforts of all countries in the region to prevent the spread of insecurity, called for the immediate action by the international community to stop the killings and aggressions of the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

