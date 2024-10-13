Iran has done a lot to prevent breakout of regional war: Araghchi
"We have made a lot of efforts to prevent an all-out war in the region, but we have no red line in defense of our interests," Abbas Araghchi said upon arrival in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday.
"As we have stated so many times, we are fully prepared for any situation and scenario. Nobody wants war in the region except the Zionist regime," added the top Iranian diplomat.