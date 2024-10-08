Iran sends 3rd cargo of humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Iran has sent the third consignment of Iran’s humanitarian aid to Lebanon, an official in Iran’s Red Crescent Societ announced.
Iran’s Red Crescent Society Secretary General Meisam Afshar said on Tuesday that this consignment of humanitarian supplies from Iran contains cash and non-cash donations.
This large cargo was sent to Syria, he said, adding that Iran’s Red Crescent Society is ready to establish emergency accommodation camps in Lebanon.
Iran sent its first humanitarian aid cargo to Lebanon on October 4.