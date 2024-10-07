Iran gov’t spox warns Israel not to overstep the mark

Fatemeh Mohajerani said Operation True Promise II was carried out with the approval of President Pezeshkian as the head of the Supreme National Security Council, where the defense minister also plays an important role as a member.

Until two months after the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, who was Iran’s guest and participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president, but unfortunately was martyred by the usurping Zionist regime, the Iranian government restrained itself because it was supposed to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, she added.

During the eight years of the Sacred Defense, “we have shown that we do not compromise on defending the country,” she stated.

