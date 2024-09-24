Iran has right to retaliate against Haniyeh assassination: Zarif
Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran has the right to retaliate against the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
In an interview with NBC News, Zarif said Iran has the right to retaliate at a time of its choosing for Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iran capital Tehran in July.
After the assassination, Zarif continued, “we were asked by the international community to exercise restraint in order to bring about an end to the war in Gaza.” But the promise of a cease-fire deal never materialized, he added.