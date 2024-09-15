Any allegations on Iran's missile supply to Russia sheer lie: FM spox
Any allegations against Tehran that it has supplied its ballistic missiles to Russia are sheer lies, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan'ani has once again stressed.
Iran has strongly condemned a statement by the European Union’s high representative against the Islamic Republic of Iran accusing Tehran of involvement in the Ukraine war.
“I once again clearly reaffirm Iran’s stance”, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said in a statement. He added that any claim that Iran sold Russia ballistic missiles is a sheer lie.