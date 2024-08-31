Iran denies accusation regarding military trainer in Ukraine

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dismissed as baseless claims that an Iranian military officer was on Ukrainian soil to train Russian forces.

Kanaani reiterated Iran's principled stance of opposing the war and emphasized the need to halt the conflict and resolve disputes between Russia and Ukraine peacefully.

He stated that such baseless claims are made with specific political motives and objectives, adding that these accusations contradict the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled approach to the conflict in Ukraine.

