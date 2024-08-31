Iran, Jordan FMs talk on phone, focus on Palestinel

Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, congratulated Seyed Abbas Araghchi on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of Iran during a phone conversation, wishing him success in his new role.

During the phone call, the latest developments in bilateral relations and the situation in Palestine were discussed.

In part of the phone conversation, the Jordanian foreign minister expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the escalating tensions in the West Bank, stressing the need for these tensions to be quickly resolved.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi thanked his Jordanian counterpart for the congratulations and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to engage in constructive dialogue with Jordan on bilateral relations and regional as well as international issues.

Araghchi pointed out that the ongoing criminal actions of the Israeli regime are the main cause of escalating tensions and conflicts in the region.

He stated that Israel is the biggest obstacle to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and called for effective international action to stop the genocide by the Zionists and to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

He also reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will support any agreement endorsed by the Palestinian people and resistance.

The two sides emphasized the continuation of consultations between Iran and Jordan, considering it beneficial for both nations and the region.

