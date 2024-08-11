Top Iranian, Dutch diplomats discuss regional developments

Iran’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri had a phone conversation with the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp and discussed the Zionist regime’s terrorist aggression in martyring the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ political chief in Tehran.

The two top diplomats also talked about the developments in Gaza, especially the Tel Aviv ruling killer gang’s brutal crime of striking the Al-Tabin school in Gaza.

Bagheri slammed the occupying regime’s brutal attack on the school that left dozens of innocent people martyred or wounded.

