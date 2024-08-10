Iran strongly condemns deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school

The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the airstrike of the child-killing Israeli regime on Saturday morning against the displaced Palestinians living in the Tabeen school in central Gaza, who were saying morning prayers.

An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 125 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old aggression waged by the Zionist Israeli regime on the besieged Gaza Strip. The strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded dozens of other people.

