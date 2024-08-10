Iran strongly condemns deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school
The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli regime's deadly airstrike on Tabeen school in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the airstrike of the child-killing Israeli regime on Saturday morning against the displaced Palestinians living in the Tabeen school in central Gaza, who were saying morning prayers.
An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 125 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old aggression waged by the Zionist Israeli regime on the besieged Gaza Strip. The strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded dozens of other people.