Azeri PM invites president Pezeshkian to attend COP29

Azeri Prime Minister, Ali Asadov invited the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian to visit the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Azeri Prime Minister, on behalf of Aliyev, invited president Pezeshkian to participate in The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties

to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change which will be held in Baku.

The Conference of the Parties (COP), is held annually, with the Presidency rotating between the five recognised UN regions.

 

