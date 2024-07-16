Iranian top diplomat UNGA president discuss Palestine unilateralism

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri met with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s President Dennis Francis on the sidelines of his trip to New York to take part in UN Security Council meetings on Palestine and multilateralism.

The two sides discussed regional as well as international issues.

During the meeting, the General Assembly president hailed Iran’s constructive role in the region, especially in establishing stability and security through the expansion of ties with the neighboring and regional countries.

For his part, the Iranian caretaker foreign minister highlighted the latest developments in Palestine including Gaza and the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Bagheri praised the General Assembly and its president for the resolutions and constructive measures in support of Palestine aimed at stopping the onslaught and genocide in Gaza.

The Iranian diplomat demanded greater effective efforts to stop the Zionist regime’s attacks against the people in Gaza as well as the crimes and genocide against the Gazans.

He further shed light on Iran's cooperation with international organizations and thanked the General Assembly for its efforts to confront unilateral sanctions.

Meanwhile, the president of the UNGA stressed that measures against unilateralism should continue and expressed hope that the move would bear fruit.