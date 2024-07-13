Iran Brazil Foreign Ministries spokespersons hold consultations on sidelines of BRICS meeting in Moscow

Nasser Kanaani, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman and the president of the ministry’s Center for Public Diplomacy, who has taken a trip to Moscow to attend a meeting of the BRICS member states’ spokespersons and heads of information centers, met and held talks with his Brazilian counterpart Joel Sampaio on Friday evening on the sidelines of the event.

The two sides highlighted the cooperation capacity between the two countries in cultural, media, and public diplomacy fields and stressed that the opportunities should be utilized to boost ties within the framework of the BRICS and at the bilateral level.

For his part, the Brazilian spokesperson offered his condolences to his counterpart for the demise of Iran’s martyred President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Sampaio announced the Brazilian Foreign Ministry’s readiness to make efforts to improve cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the new era in various areas.

endNewsMessage1